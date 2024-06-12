3 bodies recovered after being washed away in Ctg canals

Members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence have recovered three bodies, including an elderly woman, her grandson, and an unknown child, who reportedly drowned in Chattogram canals in separate incidents.

The bodies of the elderly woman and her grandson were recovered in Rangunia Upazila of Chattogram last night while the body of the unknown child was recovered from Chaktai canal in the city this morning.

Rokeya Begum, 50, and her grandson Mohammad Ismail, 8, were reportedly swept away by a strong current on Monday afternoon while passing a canal in Rajnagar Union.

They were heading to their cattle farm in Khilatila village when the incident occurred. The powerful current washed them away as they attempted to cross the canal on foot.

Upon receiving a call from locals, a fire service diving team from Rangamati went to the spot around 2pm on Monday and began the search operation.

Confirming the details of the recovery, Rangunia fire service station officer Kamruzzaman Suman said the body of Rokeya Begum was found in the Ichamati River in Rangunia upazila on Tuesday evening.

"Earlier in the afternoon, the body of Mohammad Ismail was recovered from the Ichamati River, approximately two and a half kilometres from where they went missing. The grandmother's body was found three and a half kilometres away from the disappearance site," he added.

The fire service has recovered the body of the child who went missing reportedly after going down to bathe in the Rajakhali canal along with another child.

On Wednesday morning, locals informed the police and fire service after seeing a body floating on the Chaktai canal.

Confirming the details, Dinomoni Sharma, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Business Standard that the rescued child has not yet been identified, and the body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue. Operation is on to rescue the other missing child.