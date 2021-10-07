3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

At least three Bangladeshi migrants were killed in Oman as tropical storm Shaheen slammed into the Arab country on Sunday.

The deceased, Shamsul Islam, 55, Amzad Hossain Ridoy, 28, Jillal Hossain, 45, all relatives, were residents of Makardhwaj village under Parbatinagar union of Lakshmipur district.

According to family sources, their bodies were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Abdus Saheed, father of slain Ridoy, said that his son used to work at a date garden in the coastal town of Saham in Muscat, the country's capital.

Ridoy was missing since Sunday when the storm made landfall. His body was found on Wednesday, the grief-stricken father added.

Contacted, Parbatinagar UP Chairman Md Salah Uddin, said: "Efforts are being made to ensure a quick and hassle-free return of the bodies of the deceased to Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, other Bangladeshis living in Oman were seen posting photos of those reportedly missing since Sunday's storm on different social media platforms seeking their whereabouts.