3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 02:22 pm

Related News

3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

The deceased, all relatives, were residents of the same village in Lakshmipur

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 02:22 pm
3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman following tropical storm Shaheen

At least three Bangladeshi migrants were killed in Oman as tropical storm Shaheen slammed into the Arab country on Sunday.

The deceased, Shamsul Islam, 55, Amzad Hossain Ridoy, 28, Jillal Hossain, 45, all relatives, were residents of Makardhwaj village under Parbatinagar union of Lakshmipur district.

According to family sources, their bodies were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Abdus Saheed, father of slain Ridoy, said that his son used to work at a date garden in the coastal town of Saham in Muscat, the country's capital.

Ridoy was missing since Sunday when the storm made landfall. His body was found on Wednesday, the grief-stricken father added.

Contacted, Parbatinagar UP Chairman Md Salah Uddin, said: "Efforts are being made to ensure a quick and hassle-free return of the bodies of the deceased to Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, other Bangladeshis living in Oman were seen posting photos of those reportedly missing since Sunday's storm on different social media platforms seeking their whereabouts.

Top News

3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman / tropical storm Shaheen / Oman / Bangladeshi migrants workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 