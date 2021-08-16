3 Bangladeshis escape from Kabul jail

Three Bangladeshi prisoners have fled from jail in Kabul after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital and opened the doors of the prisons in Kabul.

Bangladesh's ambassador to Uzbekistan, Md Jahangir Alam, who is also serving as a distant ambassador to Afghanistan, informed the matter.

He told Prothom Alo that the three Bangladeshis who escaped from the jail are-Moin Al Mezbah of Daulatpur upazila in Khulna, Kawsar Sultana of Mirpur (Bashantek) in the capital and Ubaidullah Harun of Fulgazi in Feni.

The Ambassador said, "Moin Al Mezbah contacted the embassy and he was told to stay safe. The embassy also said it would arrange for him to return to Bangladesh."

Multiple information is available about the crimes of the three Bangladeshi prisoners who escaped.

According to a source, they were involved in illegal VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) business while another source said that a total of four Bangladeshis, including the three, were sent to jail a few years ago on charges of aiding the Taliban.

"So far no Bangladeshi living in Kabul has been reported injured or in crisis," said the ambassador.

Meanwhile, the non-governmental organisation BRAC said that the process of bringing back six Bangladeshi officials of BRAC International in Afghanistan is underway.

Earlier, three were returned last Friday.