3 Bangladeshi youth of VBD honoured with Diana Award

Three young people from Volunteer for Bangladesh (VBD) -the youth wing of JAAGO Foundation Bangladesh - have been honoured with The Diana Award.

The recipients from VBD are Md Mahbubul Abrar, 24, from Dhaka, Md Mostofa Zaman, 24, from Mymensingh and Md Shawket Arafat, 23, from Chattogram.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award - the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex, reads a press release.

Md Mahbubul Abrar,

Volunteer for Bangladesh, Dhaka

Mahbubul who works as a 'Youth Development Expert' for Volunteer for Bangladesh, Dhaka. kickstarted relief campaigns in over 13 districts, directly impacting around 50,000 people during Covid-19.

Through his initiative 'Apnar Mask Kothai', Mahbubul mobilised 7,000 volunteers in 45 districts of Bangladesh to distribute face masks and raise awareness of Covid-19 safety measures.

Md Mostofa Zaman,

Volunteer for Bangladesh, Mymensingh

Mostofa has been a dedicated founding member and volunteer for 'Volunteer for Bangladesh Mymensingh District' for the last six years,

As a doctor, Mostofa initiated programmes related to breast cancer and cervical cancer, spreading awareness to underprivileged girls in education.

Launching another programme, 'Sanitation, Health Education & Follow Up', he taught canteen boys proper sanitation and empowered them through the supply of their own materials.

His devotion to providing medical support within his community has impacted almost 10,000 people.

Md Shawket Arafat

Volunteer for Bangladesh, Chattogram

Shawket's drive and commitment to 'Volunteer for Bangladesh' saw him rise from a volunteer at age 17 to president of VBD Chattogram in just two years.

Being a community worker, he oversaw the documentation of 3,000 Rohingya refugees and helped to reunite those with their previous homes and install schools.

Shawket has volunteered to help those most in need through his people-centred approach, including raising funds for people displaced by a landslide in Rangamati and managing Iftar food for 100 children during Ramadan.

"We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe who are changemakers for their generation," said Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award.

"By receiving this honour, we know they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their journey as active citizens," she added.