3 Bangladeshi tourists die in houseboat fire in India's Srinagar

Three Bangladeshi tourists died in a houseboat fire at Dal Lake in Srinagar, India on Saturday.

The bodies were discovered, according to the police, several hours after a large fire early in the morning destroyed numerous houseboats on the lake, turning them to ashes, reports NDTV.

The Bangladeshi nationals were staying at the Safeena houseboat on the lake, it said.

According to the police, the fire started at a houseboat close to Dal Lake's Ghat-9 and rapidly spread, engulfing several houseboats.

Officials said at least five houseboats have been destroyed and several others have sustained damage.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, said police.