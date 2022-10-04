3 Bangladeshi contestants to participate in WorldSkills Competition 2022

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 08:30 pm

The trade categories that the Bangladeshi competitors are participating in will be held in Switzerland and Finland on 7-28 October

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Three contestants from Bangladesh will participate in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

Lamia Hasif Raisa will participate in Fashion Technology trade, Md Shabbir Hossain Ridoy in Bakery trade and Sheikh Tashniah Tabassum will participate in cooking trade categories of the competition, said Nasreen Afroz, executive chairman of National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), at a press conference in the capital Tuesday (4 October).

The competition, organised in 15 countries across the world, started in September this year and will continue till November. The trades that the Bangladeshi competitors are participating in will be held in Switzerland and Finland on 7-28 October.

The prerequisite for participating in the WorldSkills Competition is to organise the competition at the regional and national levels. For this purpose NSDA organised "Bangabandhu National Skills Competition – 2021", through which competitors from 13 trades were selected.

Later, with the approval of the Prime Minister's Office, it was decided that three traders will participate at the international level, said Nasreen Afroz.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition was scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China in 2022, but the pre-scheduled event in Shanghai was cancelled as the Covid-19 situation in China did not improve enough to hold the programme.

As a result, WorldSkills International (WSI) organised the programme titled "WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition".

"We are participating in three sectors. The participants are not just representing a particular sector, they are now representing the nation. Seeing these competitors, many students of the country will be encouraged to develop their skills in various sectors," said Chairman of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council, Mohiuddin Helal.

The WorldSkills Competition was organised first in 1950 with 12 skilled youths from Spain and Portugal. Since then this competition has been held every two years. Bangladesh got full membership of the WorldSkills International (WSI) in 2017.

The country participated in two trades at the 45th World Skills Competition held in Russia in 2019.

 

