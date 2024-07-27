3 arrested over gang rape of 6th-grader in Jashore

Police arrested three people in connection with an incident of gang rape of a sixth-grader at Monirampur upazila in Jashore district.

The arrestees are Pranto Biswas, 22, son of Kartik Biswas of Khoshalnagar village of Jhikargacha upazila, Ashraful Islam, 20, son of Fajar Gazi of Jhampa village of Manirampur upazila and Shaon Hossain, 19, son of Golam Rabbani of Komalpur village of the same upazila.

According to the details of the case, Ashraful Islam recently came home from Malaysia. Since then, he was harassing the schoolgirl with inappropriate proposals. On Friday evening, he lured the girl to a room in the Jhapa Bazaar area, where he forcibly administered intoxicants to her. As she began to lose consciousness, he and his co-accused violated the girl in turns.

The accused recorded the incident and later sent the video to the victim's family, demanding money.

When the family refused to pay, the video was circulated on the internet.

On Friday night, a rape case was filed with Monirampur Police following a complaint lodged by the victim's grandmother.

Manirampur Police Station OC ABM Mehdi Masud said that a team of police raided different places and arrested three people in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim girl has been sent to Jashore General Hospital for medical examination, added the OC.