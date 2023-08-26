3 arrested over death of traffic police in Gaibandha road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
26 August, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 08:16 pm

Police arrested three people, including the owner of a truck, in connection with the death of a traffic police officer in Gaibandha on Friday.

The arrestees are – truck owner Anisur Rahman, 44, driver Jamal Mia, and his associate Mashiur Rahman, 29.

Police conducted drives in several areas of Rangpur city and arrested them, said Kalam Hossain, superintendent of police (SP), in a press briefing on Saturday (26 August).

Earlier on 24 August, traffic police Biplob Pramanik died on the spot after a truck hit him near Gaibandha Zero Point area. 

During preliminary interrogation, they confessed to hitting the traffic police by the truck, causing his death, said the police.

Police seized the truck involved in the accident, the SP added.

