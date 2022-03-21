3 arrested over burning of buses owned by Barkat, Rubel

Police have arrested three people in connection with the burning of 12 buses of South Line Paribahan owned by brothers Barkat and Rubel.

Earlier, the siblings were arrested in a money laundering case of Tk2,000 crore in Faridpur.

The three arrestees are Jahurul Islam Jonny, 24, Parvez Mridha, 21 and Mohammad Ali, 41.

All three were arrested from Heliport Bazar area in Faridpur city around 9:30 am Monday (21 March), Faridpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Jamal Pasha told the media at a press conference.

According to police, the arrestees have admitted that the buses were set on fire to get insurance compensation and exemption from bank loans.

The 12 buses – owned by former Faridpur city Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel – were burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out in Faridpur.

Barkat and Rubel. Photo: Collected

They were kept at a field in Faridpur's Goalchamat area under the custody of a Dhaka court.

Earlier on 25 February, the court ordered the seizing of some 5,706 bighas of land and 55 vehicles owned by the two brothers.

In June last year, Faridpur police arrested nine people, including Barkat and Rubel and seized foreign weapons and Tk29 lakh in cash, and 1,200 sacks of rice.

After the arrest, the CID filed a case accusing the siblings of laundering Tk2,000 crore, while the ACC filed a case for illegally amassing over Tk72 crore worth of wealth.