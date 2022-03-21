3 arrested over burning of buses owned by Barkat, Rubel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

3 arrested over burning of buses owned by Barkat, Rubel

According to police, the arrestees have admitted that the buses were set on fire to get insurance compensation and exemption from bank loans

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 08:31 pm
3 arrested over burning of buses owned by Barkat, Rubel

Police have arrested three people in connection with the burning of 12 buses of South Line Paribahan owned by brothers Barkat and Rubel.

Earlier, the siblings were arrested in a money laundering case of Tk2,000 crore in Faridpur.

The three arrestees are Jahurul Islam Jonny, 24, Parvez Mridha, 21 and Mohammad Ali, 41.

All three were arrested from Heliport Bazar area in Faridpur city around 9:30 am Monday (21 March), Faridpur Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration and Finance) Jamal Pasha told the media at a press conference.

According to police, the arrestees have admitted that the buses were set on fire to get insurance compensation and exemption from bank loans.

The 12 buses – owned by former Faridpur city Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel – were burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out in Faridpur.

Barkat and Rubel. Photo: Collected
Barkat and Rubel. Photo: Collected

They were kept at a field in Faridpur's Goalchamat area under the custody of a Dhaka court.

Earlier on 25 February, the court ordered the seizing of some 5,706 bighas of land and 55 vehicles owned by the two brothers.

In June last year, Faridpur police arrested nine people, including Barkat and Rubel and seized foreign weapons and Tk29 lakh in cash, and 1,200 sacks of rice.

After the arrest, the CID filed a case accusing the siblings of laundering Tk2,000 crore, while the ACC filed a case for illegally amassing over Tk72 crore worth of wealth.

Top News

Sajjad Hossain Barkat / Imtiaz Hasan Rubel / arrest / bus burn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

10h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

23m | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

1h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

2h | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years