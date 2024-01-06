3 arrested along with 30 crude bombs, 28 petrol bombs in Dhaka: RAB

Bangladesh

During primary interrogation, the arrestees said a man identified as Aynal of the Aliganj area in Narayanganj’s Fatullah directed them to make bombs

RAB conducted a drive at Dhaka’s Jurain area and recovered 30 crude bombs, 28 petrol bombs and some bomb-making materials on 6 January. Photo: UNB
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three people along with 58 bombs and bomb-making materials from a house in the Jurain Rail line area in Dhaka's Jurain area early Saturday.

The arrestees were identified as Abul Kashem, 35, son of Joynal Abedin, and Fazle Rabbi, 27, son of Abdul Quaderand Alamgir Hossain, 30, son of Abdur Razzak of Kishoreganj district.

Tipped off, a team of RAB conducted a drive at a house around 1am and recovered 30 crude bombs, 28 petrol bombs and some bomb-making materials, said a press release signed by Arifur Rahman, senior assistant director of RAB.

During primary interrogation, the arrestees said a man identified as Aynal of the Aliganj area in Narayanganj's Fatullah directed them to make bombs.

They said a vested quarter has planned to carry out sabotage activities in the capital and create panic among people centring the 7 January election, according to the press release.

