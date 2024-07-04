3 accused seek withdrawal of confessions in MP Azim murder case

3 accused seek withdrawal of confessions in MP Azim murder case

Ehsanul Haque, the lawyer for the accused, told media that the confessional statements were given under pressure

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Three accused in the case of kidnapping and killing of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar have applied before the court seeking withdrawal of their confessional statements.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque held a hearing today (4 July) over the withdrawal petition. 

During the hearing, the accused—Jhenaidah district Awami League Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu (alias Gas Babu), Shimul Bhuiyan (alias Shihab, alias Fazal Mohammad Bhuiyan, alias Amanullah Sayed), and Tanvir Bhuiyan — were produced in the court.

Ehsanul Haque, the lawyer for the accused, told media that the confessional statements, made under section 164, were given under pressure.

Lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samajee, along with other defense lawyers, represented the petitions filed by the three accused.

After the hearing, the court recorded the applications for withdrawal of the confessional statements.

Besides, the three accused requested for medical treatment, citing torture during remand at Detective Branch (DB) custody. 

The court instructed the jail authorities to provide medical treatment in accordance with jail regulations.

The confessions were made on different dates - Tanvir Bhuiyan on 4 June, Shimul Bhuiyan on 5 June, and Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu alias Gas Babu on 14 June. 

The three-time Member of Parliament, Anar, went missing on 13 May after going to Kolkata for treatment purposes a day earlier. 

On 22 May morning, the Indian media reported that he was murdered in a house in Kolkata's New Town area.  

After that, the police of the two countries started the investigation. Three people were arrested in Bangladesh, and another person was arrested in Kolkata in connection with the murder.

MP Azim Murder / confessional statements / Bangladesh

