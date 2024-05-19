2nd phase of Upazila polls: 457 platoons of BGB deployed

A total of 457 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to maintain law and order ahead of the second phase of Upazila Parishad Elections slated for 21 May.

According to a BGB media release, the members of the paramilitary force will remain deployed from 19-23 May.

Under the "In Aid to the Civil Power'', the BGB personnel will assist the local civil administration to hold a free, fair and peaceful election, it reads.

According to the Election Commission's announced schedule, upazila parishad elections to 150 upazilas were held on 8 May in the first phase.

During the first phase of election, a total of 418 BGB men were deployed.

In the second phase, 160 upazilas will go to polls on 21 May, and in third phase, 112 upazilas will go to polls on 29 May. In the fourth phase, elections will be held in 55 upazilas on 5 June.

As per the EC's plan, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in 22 upazila parishad polls in the first phase, 24 in second phase, 21 in third phase, and two in the fourth phase.