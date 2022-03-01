2nd FOC: Dhaka, Bangkok discuss cooperation

The second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Thailand was held in Bangkok on Tuesday (1 March) that discussed cooperation on matters of mutual interest in regional and international forums.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen and his Thai counterpart Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi led their respective delegations.

The meeting reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations including development of cooperation in the political, economic, security, connectivity, technical, consular, cultural and social spheres and expansion to newer areas based on shared interests.

They emphasised on the need for exchanging high level visits and reactivating all bilateral mechanisms to further expand and consolidate cooperation in various fields, said a media release.

After the official talks, the two foreign secretaries unveiled the logo for celebrating the 50 years of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand later this year.

Foreign Secretary Masud Momen also paid a courtesy call on Don Pramudwinai, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Thailand at the Thai Foreign Ministry in Bangkok.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary exchanged felicitations and greetings on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Thailand.

The two sides expressed keen interest to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relations in the days ahead.

The foreign secretary extended, on behalf of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, an invitation to the Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for a visit to Dhaka at a mutually convenient time this year.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Abdul Hye and DG (SEA) were present.