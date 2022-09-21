2nd coal shipment for Rampal power plant arrives at Mongla port

The second shipment of fuel for the coal-powered Rampal Power Plant in Khulna has arrived at Mongla port from Indonesia, paving the way for electricity production from October.

Mongla Port Deputy Secretary (Board and Public Relations) Md Makruzzaman said, "Greek flag-bearer bulk carrier 'MV Magda P' sailed from Indonesia's Tanjung port on 2 September and carrying 55,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal imported from Indonesia."

"The ship docked at Chattogram port on 16 September. After unloading 24,600 MT coal, it headed for Mongla port with the remaining 24,600 MT," said Khandkar Riazul Haque, manager of Toggi Shipping & Logistics Ltd (TSLL).

He also noted that the Hong Kong-flagged vessel MV Sania, which left Indonesia on 31 August with the third consignment of 54,684 MT coal, will arrive at the Harbaria area of Mongla Port channel in Bagerhat.

"The ship will unload 22,684 MT of coal at Chattogram port and the rest 32,000 MT coal at Mongla port," he added.

Earlier, the first shipment of 54,650 metric tonnes (MT) of coal imported from Indonesia docked at Chattogram port on 31 July.

According to Rampal Power Plant authorities, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), an Indian state-owned company, is responsible for the construction of the main infrastructure of the plant.

Work on the project began in 2010 with the acquisition of land, and official construction started in 2012.

Being built at an estimated cost of Tk 16 thousand crores, the plant aims to produce a total of 1,320 MW of electricity in its two units (660 megawatts in each).