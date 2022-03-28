2nd Bangladesh-India project monitoring committee meeting held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 01:12 pm

Related News

2nd Bangladesh-India project monitoring committee meeting held

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 01:12 pm
2nd Bangladesh-India project monitoring committee meeting held

The second meeting of the High-Level Project Monitoring Committee to review projects under the India-Bangladesh Governmental Lines of Credit (LOC) was held on 27 March.

This bilateral mechanism is one of several joint initiatives to further expedite the execution of projects, by addressing procedural issues and suggesting the way forward.

It was co-chaired by High Commissioner of India Vikram Doraiswami and Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division of Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Delegates included officials of Economic Relations Division, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Board of Revenue, Finance Division and Ministry of Home Affairs on the Bangladesh side and High Commission of India and Exim Bank of India. 

The two sides reviewed the status of implementation of the decisions taken by the 1st High-Level Project Monitoring Committee Meeting held on 03 January 2021. 

It was noted with great satisfaction that the Bangladesh-India development partnership has grown significantly in recent years. 

Bangladesh is India's largest development partner under its Line of Credit programme with total commitment under LOCs being US$7.862 billion. Both sides revealed that significant headway has been made under the GoI LOC framework and that out of approximately US$2 billion contracted so far, the milestone of US$1 billion in disbursements is about to be reached within days. 

It was also said that with a concerted effort from both sides, the pace of disbursements has nearly doubled in one year as US$238.68 million has been disbursed in this time, despite the serious challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants discussed the entire spectrum of implementation issues during the meeting, including the need for standardization of the interpretation of GoI LOC processes and procedures by various Project Authorities of Bangladesh, expediting project preparation and Development Project Proposals (DPP), rationalizing bid qualification criteria, shortening and simplification of bill processing cycles, expediting award of finalized contracts, simplifying visa issuance procedures etc. 

The High-Level Committee also identified the next steps to be taken by the Technical Committee, which would meet in due course to discuss issues at an operational level.

lines of credit (LoCs) / High Level Project Monitoring Committee Meeting / Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India Relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

2h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

4h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

5h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

2h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

2h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

19h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

3
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

4
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles