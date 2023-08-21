2nd, 3rd gen Bangladeshi-origin foreign nationals to get passports

Bangladesh already provides passports to second and third generation foreign nationals of Bangladeshi origin residing in the UK and Canada

The government has decided to allow second and third generation foreign nationals of Bangladeshi descent to obtain Bangladeshi passports.

Currently, the facility is already available for British and Canadian citizens of Bangladeshi origin.

Now, similar facilities have been sought from Bangladeshi missions in Belgium, Sweden, Australia, Russia, Portugal, Japan and other countries that allow dual citizenship, sources said.

The latest decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on 16 August, according to sources. Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, chaired the meeting.

The decision will be submitted to the home minister in the form of a report. If the minister approves, a circular will be issued in this regard.

Once approved, this rule will also apply on children and grandchildren of those who have renounced their Bangladeshi citizenship.

The additional secretary told The Business Standard that Bangladeshi missions in various countries get appeals for issuing passports for such persons.

In view of that, the inter-ministerial meeting was held, a home ministry official said. All parties at the meeting took the matter positively after reviewing and discussing relevant laws.

Current rules

Bangladeshi citizens are eligible to get a passport wherever they live, according to the passport law.

According to the Bangladesh Citizenship Act, after 25 March 1971, the next two generations of any Bangladeshi citizen, wherever they are born or live, are considered as the country's citizens.

As a result, those Bangladeshis who have fathered or mothered children while living abroad, those children and their children are citizens of Bangladesh.

In line with this, a circular was issued recently to provide passports to such persons residing in the UK and Canada because there are many Bangladeshis living permanently in these two countries.

According to a report of the home ministry, more than one crore Bangladeshis, including first, second, third generation, are living in different countries of the world.

Benefits of Bangladeshi passport

Having a Bangladeshi passport can help settle inheritance issues, experts said.

Many have faced challenges when their parents passed away abroad, leaving assets in Bangladesh, they said.

As the children of the deceased lack proof of Bangladeshi citizenship, they are unable to claim ownership or possession of these assets.

Besides, many people love Bangladesh and want to possess a passport as connection with the country.