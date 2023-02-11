29th death anniversary of Ctg municipal's first vice-chairman observed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 07:30 pm

29th death anniversary of Ctg municipal&#039;s first vice-chairman observed

The Chattogram City Corporation on Saturday (10 February) observed the 29th death anniversary of Chattogram municipality's first vice chairman and former president of district and city Awami League Sirazul Haque Miah. 

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury paid tribute to the late leader by placing a wreath at his grave in Chaitanya Goli graveyard. 

The mayor said Sirazul Haque worked for common people, especially for the working class all his life. 

"He turned out to be a mass leader through his work leaving an instance for us to follow in," the mayor added.

Panel Mayor Mohammad Ghiyas Uddin, Councilors Golam Mohammad Zobair, Nazmul Haque Duke, Hasan Murad Biplab, Ataullah Chowdhury, Abdus Salam Masum, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Md Sheikh Zafrul Haider Chowdhury were also present on the ocassion.

