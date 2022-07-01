298 women, girls tortured; 76 raped in June: Report

A total of 298 women and girls were tortured while 76 were raped in the country in June, according to a report of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

Of the rape incidents, 19 were gang-rapes. Of the gang-rape victims, nine were minor girls and 10 adult women.

The report was prepared based on news published in 13 national dailies, said the women's rights organisation in its press release Friday.

The report said a girl and a woman were killed after rape, and a girl and a woman committed suicide after being raped.

Also, attempts were made to rape 21 women, including 14 girls.

Apart from this, eight women, including five girls, were sexually assaulted.

Of the 11 victims of sexual harassment in June, eight were girls, it said.

Also, three died of acid burns and three died of burn injuries.

Besides that, six girls were abducted, and 13 incidents of women and girl trafficking took place.

Fourteen women were tortured for dowry, and five of them were killed.

A total of 20 women, including two girls, were physically abused.

Twelve were victims of stalking, including 11 minor girls.

Again, a girl committed suicide being a victim of harassment.

Forty-two women, including seven girls, were murdered for various reasons.

Attempts were also made to kill seven women while the reasons for the deaths of 19 women, including five girls, could not be ascertained.

Also, 17 women, including three girls, committed suicide. Two of the women were victims of incitement to suicide.

Apart from this, another girl tried to commit suicide and one woman fell victim to a fatwa, or religious pronouncement.

Five women, including four girls, faced cyber-crimes.

There were seven incidents of attempted child marriage, and one incident of forced child marriage occurred in the month.

Nine women were tortured in various ways.