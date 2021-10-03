29 injured in 9 months for stoning moving trains: Minister

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan, on Sunday, said that 29 people were injured from January to September 2021 from getting hit by pelted stones at moving trains.

In a press briefing, the minister said that within this period 110 incidents of stoning moving trains were recorded.

Railways Ministry held the briefing aiming to take necessary steps to prevent stone-throwing at moving trains.

Meanwhile, 20 areas have been listed as prone to such incidents across 14 districts.

These are, Pahartoli, Sitakunda-Barabkunda area in Chattogram, Fazilpur-Kalidaha area in Feni, Narsingdi, Jinardi and Ghorashal area in Narsingdi, Abdulpur station area in Natore, Chuadanga outer station in Chuadanga, Shahid S Mansur Ali station, Bangabandhu Bridge West, Salap, Ullapara and Jamtoil station areas in Sirajganj, Muladuli, Bhangura and Baralpur stations in Pabna, Kismat-Ruhia area in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh, Velurpara station in Bagura, Bamondanga station in Gaibandha, Akkelpur station in Joypurhat and Fultala station area in Khulna.

In a written statement, the ministry put forward necessary steps to prevent stoning incidents that include raising awareness by Imams and through television commercials, implementing instructions from the cabinet, sending letters to UpazilaNirbahi Officers (UNOs), Deputy Commissioners and Officers-in-charge (OCs)and informing district and upazila-level law enforcement committees.

Throwing stones at a running train is a criminal offence in Bangladesh. According to Railway Act 127, any perpetrator found guilty of the crime can be given a life sentence and be fined up to Tk.10, 000. Also, if someone dies after being hit by the stones, there are laws for awarding the death penalty under section 302. But till now, no one has been given such punishment.