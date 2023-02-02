29 countries by bike: Romanian girl now in Satkhira

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:44 am

Related News

29 countries by bike: Romanian girl now in Satkhira

UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:44 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Elena, a Romanian tourist, has always wanted to travel the world on a bike. She has so far visited 29 countries.

Elena came to Satkhira on Monday (30 January) from India and is now staying at a private organization "Rishilpi International," at Binerpota in the district.

Elena's Italian friend Andreya came to Satkhira by bike one month ago and he is a donor of Rishilpi International.

Besides, at the invitation of Elena and Andreya, their friend Elierio also came to Satkhira through the Bhomra land port on Tuesday.

Elena said, "I am a tourist and I have been travelling for the last three years, and have already visited 29 countries. I like Muslim countries and I love the culture of the country. I am now observing everything."

"I wanted to visit Bangladesh and I have plan to stay here for 15 more days," she said.

Andreya said that he was overwhelmed by the hospitality of the people of the country.

Mahmudur Rahman, project manager (water treatment plant) of Rishilpi International, said Andreya used to donate to a local girl named Kakoli, for her studies.

Elena started her world tour from Milan in Italy in 2019 and after travelling to 29 countries she finally entered Bangladesh through Bhomra land port by bike.

Top News

Bangladesh-Romania relation / Motorcyclist / World Tour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane