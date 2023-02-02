29 countries by bike: Romanian girl now in Satkhira

Elena, a Romanian tourist, has always wanted to travel the world on a bike. She has so far visited 29 countries.

Elena came to Satkhira on Monday (30 January) from India and is now staying at a private organization "Rishilpi International," at Binerpota in the district.

Elena's Italian friend Andreya came to Satkhira by bike one month ago and he is a donor of Rishilpi International.

Besides, at the invitation of Elena and Andreya, their friend Elierio also came to Satkhira through the Bhomra land port on Tuesday.

Elena said, "I am a tourist and I have been travelling for the last three years, and have already visited 29 countries. I like Muslim countries and I love the culture of the country. I am now observing everything."

"I wanted to visit Bangladesh and I have plan to stay here for 15 more days," she said.

Andreya said that he was overwhelmed by the hospitality of the people of the country.

Mahmudur Rahman, project manager (water treatment plant) of Rishilpi International, said Andreya used to donate to a local girl named Kakoli, for her studies.

Elena started her world tour from Milan in Italy in 2019 and after travelling to 29 countries she finally entered Bangladesh through Bhomra land port by bike.