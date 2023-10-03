29 Bangladeshi citizens return home from Myanmar

Bangladesh

UNB
03 October, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:56 pm

Related News

29 Bangladeshi citizens return home from Myanmar

Among the returnees, 23 are from Cox’s Bazar district, 4 from Bandarban, and 2 from Rangamati

UNB
03 October, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:56 pm
29 Bangladeshi citizens return home from Myanmar

Twenty-nine Bangladeshi citizens have returned home on Tuesday (3 October) after serving jail terms in different prisons in Myanmar.

They came back to Bangladesh through Teknaf border following a "Battalion Commander level flag meeting" between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Guard Police (BGP) of Myanmar.

The steadfast and continued efforts by the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon and its Sittwe Consulate made the latest repatriation possible after a long hiatus of 18 months when 41 Bangladeshi nationals were repatriated from Myanmar on March 23, 2022, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon.

Among the returnees, 23 are from Cox's Bazar district, 4 are from Bandarban, and 2 are from Rangamati. BGP detained the Bangladeshis on charges of illegally crossing the border into Myanmar at different times.

Lt. Col. Mohiuddin, commander of BGB's Teknaf battalion, led the 10-member Bangladesh team, which included, among others, Zakir Ahmed, Consul of the Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, during the handing over/taking over process.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar, Dr. Md. Monwar Hossain, on September 27 met with Lt. Gen. Yar Pyae, Union Minister for Home Affairs of Myanmar, at Nay Pyi Taw and requested to facilitate the repatriation of the said Bangladeshi nationals at the earliest.

Following the meeting, the Myanmar authorities confirmed the proposed flag meeting on October 3, 2023. Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe played an important role in this repatriation by issuing necessary travel documents and coordinating between BGP and BGB.

Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon, upon receipt of the information of the arrested reported Bangladeshi nationals, immediately takes up the issue of repatriation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh for necessary information and verification of their nationality.

Myanmar / Bangladesh / Repatriation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

5h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

23h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

23h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

12m | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

2h | TBS Economy
Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

Loan fraud has plagued Google Play Store and the Apple Store

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

18h | TBS World