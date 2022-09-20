2,800 kgs of hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 06:41 pm

Related News

2,800 kgs of hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 06:41 pm
2,800 kgs of hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port

On the occasion of Durga Puja, some 2,800 kilograms of hilsa fish was exported to India through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.

The consignment fish was sent to Tripura in 112 cartons on Tuesday (20 September). The export price of hilsa fish is $10 per kg.

Export agency "Fish Bazar" has exported the fish while M/s Khalifa Enterprise, C&F agent of Akhaura land port, has done the customs clearing for the shipment.

Shahnewaz Sanu, representative of C&F agent M/s Khalifa Enterprises, said that the Fish Bazar will export a total of 50 tonnes of hilsa fish to India through Akhaura land port till 30 September.

A total of 2,800 kgs of hilsa has been sent to India today in the first shipment, he informed The Business Standard.

Krishnapada Roy, a businessman from Agartala in Tripura, is importing the fish from Bangladesh.

Hilsa Export / Akhaura land port / Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

Now | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Now | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

Now | Videos
Art exhibition on mental health awareness

Art exhibition on mental health awareness

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination