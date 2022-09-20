2,800 kgs of hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port

On the occasion of Durga Puja, some 2,800 kilograms of hilsa fish was exported to India through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.

The consignment fish was sent to Tripura in 112 cartons on Tuesday (20 September). The export price of hilsa fish is $10 per kg.

Export agency "Fish Bazar" has exported the fish while M/s Khalifa Enterprise, C&F agent of Akhaura land port, has done the customs clearing for the shipment.

Shahnewaz Sanu, representative of C&F agent M/s Khalifa Enterprises, said that the Fish Bazar will export a total of 50 tonnes of hilsa fish to India through Akhaura land port till 30 September.

A total of 2,800 kgs of hilsa has been sent to India today in the first shipment, he informed The Business Standard.

Krishnapada Roy, a businessman from Agartala in Tripura, is importing the fish from Bangladesh.