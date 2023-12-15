280 candidates regain candidacy, 5 lose after ROs approval

A total of 280 candidates regained their candidacy after appealing to the Election Commission against the Returning Officer's decision to revoke their nominations.

The commission also revoked the candidacy of five candidates whose nominations were initially deemed valid by the ROs.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the development with the media at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Friday.

Jahangir Alam said the commission received a total of 560 appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officers in six days.

On the final day of hearings, the Election Commission reinstated the candidacy of 22 applicants and dismissed the appeals of 62.