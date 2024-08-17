28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes, counting underway

Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The authorities have collected 28 sacks of money from nine donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The boxes were unlocked at 8:30am today (17 August), marking three months and twenty-six days since their last opening.

The donation boxes were opened this morning in the presence of Brigadier General Tariqul Islam, the army official in charge of Kishoreganj, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, the deputy commissioner and chairman of the Pagla Mosque management committee, and Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, the superintendent of police of the district.

As of writing this report at 10:30am, the money counting process was still ongoing, supervised by ATM Farhad Chowdhury, the additional deputy commissioner (revenue), Mahuya Momtaz, the additional deputy commissioner (education & ICT), and Rafiqul Islam, the assistant general manager of Rupali Bank of Kishoreganj.

"The money in the donation boxes was brought to the mosque's second floor in 28 sacks for counting. It is hoped that the amount will surpass all previous records," said Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad.

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 20 April, resulting in a record collection of Tk7.78 crore.

The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, which include supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities.