28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes, counting underway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:04 am

Related News

28 sacks of cash collected from Pagla Mosque's donation boxes, counting underway

The boxes were unlocked at 8:30am today (17 August), marking three months and twenty-six days since their last opening.

TBS Report
17 August, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2024, 11:04 am
Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Madrasa students counting the donation money at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The authorities have collected 28 sacks of money from nine donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The boxes were unlocked at 8:30am today (17 August), marking three months and twenty-six days since their last opening.

The donation boxes were opened this morning in the presence of Brigadier General Tariqul Islam, the army official in charge of Kishoreganj, Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, the deputy commissioner and chairman of the Pagla Mosque management committee, and Mohammad Rasel Sheikh, the superintendent of police of the district.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As of writing this report at 10:30am, the money counting process was still ongoing, supervised by ATM Farhad Chowdhury, the additional deputy commissioner (revenue), Mahuya Momtaz, the additional deputy commissioner (education & ICT), and Rafiqul Islam, the assistant general manager of Rupali Bank of Kishoreganj.

"The money in the donation boxes was brought to the mosque's second floor in 28 sacks for counting. It is hoped that the amount will surpass all previous records," said Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad.

Previously, the donation boxes were opened on 20 April, resulting in a record collection of Tk7.78 crore.

The funds collected from the donation boxes serve various purposes, which include supporting different mosques, madrasas, orphanages in the district, and various social welfare activities.

Top News

Bangladesh / Pagla mosque / religion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

3d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

Yunus assures Modi of Hindus' safety

17h | Videos
The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

The Home Affairs Advisor assured to solve the problem of village police

18h | Videos
Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

Chinese Firm Zeekr Claims 80% Charge in Just 10 Minutes for EV

2h | Videos
MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

MPox Virus Outbreak Rising; WHO Issues Alert; How Does It Spread?

4h | Videos