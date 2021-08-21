278 more dengue cases logged in 24 hrs: DGHS 

Bangladesh continues to see a rapid rise in Dengue cases as 278 people were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Saturday 8am.

Among the new patients, 257 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported outside the division, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 35 people have been suspected of dying from Dengue fever from January to August.

At present, 1,119 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 7,750 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 6,509 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.

