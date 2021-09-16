27% 'Suchana' beneficiaries  reached food security: icddr,b

The "Suchana" project implemented by Save the Children in Bangladesh has helped 27% of the beneficiaries to reach food security in Sylhet and Moulvibazar districts.

According to an icddr,b survey, there has been a steep increase from 14% in three years.

The results of icddr,b's evaluation survey to assess impact of the Suchana programme from 2017 to 2020 were presented at a seminar jointly organised by Save the Children in Bangladesh and icddr,b on Wednesday, said a press release.

Planning Minister Abdul Mannan MP in his speech as the chief guest said "Collective effort is required to help the country prevail in overcoming the challenges we currently face. We have many programmes in nutrition, food security and we have achieved a lot of success as a result of collaborative efforts. But we have many miles to go, and collaboration is the key."

He also noted that the government is keen to make changes in the food security, nutrition, and poverty sector in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Dr ASG Faruque, emeritus scientist, Nutrition and Clinical Services Division, icddr,b delivered the presentation on the findings.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Chairman Prof Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad as the guest of honour said "We have made so many remarkable gains in development, poverty alleviation and improvement of healthcare services. But the extremely poor population in the country are still left out and we need to include them, giving them the most basic needs pertaining to food, nutrition and WASH".

Special Guest EU Delegation to Bangladesh Head of Cooperation Maurizio Cian said "The rate of stunting and wasting is still very high in Bangladesh. Multi-sectoral management and investment in this field need to be further enhanced."

FCDO Bangladesh Development Director Judith Herbertson said "The UK remains very strongly committed to addressing issues relating to nutrition. While poverty and many other development goals have been addressed, undernutrition continues to be a fundamental challenge in Bangladesh."

Dr Md Khalilur Rahman, Director General, Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, Md Shahiduzzaman Faruki, Director General, (Additional Secretary), Food Planning and Monitoring Unit, Ministry of Food, Md. Asadullah, Director General, Department of Agricultural Extension, and Quazi Shams Afroz, Director General, Department of Fisheries, also attended the event as special guests.