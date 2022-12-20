27 lakh farmers to get Tk170 crore as incentives to boost Boro production

The government has started disbursing TK170 crore as incentives to boost Boro paddy production across the country.

A total of 27 lakh farmers will get seeds and fertilisers under the programme, said a press release of the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday.

The incentives are being disbursed in three categories. For boosting hybrid Boro production, 15 lakh farmers will get two kg seeds each spending Tk82 crore of the incentives.

Besides, 12 lakh more farmers will be beneficiary under the incentive of about Tk73 crore for increasing the production of high-yielding varieties. Under it, a farmer will get 5kg of seeds, 10kg of DAP and 10kg of MOP fertiliser required for cultivating one bigha land.

Apart from that, an incentive of Tk15 crore will be given for simultaneous planting and harvesting of paddy in a field to facilitate the use of agricultural machinery.

Under this, 110 blocks or exhibitions will be set up in 61 districts. Each exhibition will be held on 50 acres of land costing Tk 13.70 lakh.

This incentives are being provided from the agriculture rehabilitation support sector under the regular budget of the Ministry of Agriculture.

These incentives distribution programmes are ongoing at the field level, and about 50% of incentives have already been disbursed.