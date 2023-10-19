27 BNP activists detained from Savar-Ashulia check posts handed over to different police stations

A total of 27 BNP leaders and activists who were detained at the police checkpoints in Aminbazar and Ashulia were handed over to different police stations, officials from the concerned police stations said today.

The duty officer of Ashulia police station ASI Monir told The Business Standard (TBS) that 26 BNP activists from Tantail who were detained from the check post in the Ashulia Bridge area have been handed over to Ghatail police station.

"26 people detained by Ashulia police station were handed over to our police station last night, there are various cases against each of them, and the process of taking legal action is going on," Ghatail police station Officer-in-Charge Lokman Hossain told TBS.

Manikganj district BNP senior vice president and former upazila chairman, Ataur Rahman Ata, who was detained at the police check post in Savar's Aminbazar area on Wednesday (18 October), was handed over to Manikganj police station, said SA Jinnah Kabir, Manikganj district BNP general secretary.

Confirming the handover of Ataur Rahman Ata to Manikganj Police Station, Savar model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha told The Business Standard, "He was detained from the check post. He has been handed over to Manikganj Police Station".

In response to the question of whether there was any case or warrant against him, the OC said, "He was detained as a suspect, there is a case against him at the Manikganj police station."