27 BGB platoons deployed in Dhaka, nearby districts

Twenty-seven platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts to maintain security and oversee the law and order today.

"Another ten platoons are currently on standby," said BGB Public Relations Officer (PRO) Shariful Islam.

After six days of political upheaval since 28 October and then a two-day respite, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are enforcing blockades of rail, road, and waterways across the country today.

They also called for a blockade tomorrow.