264 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 03:54 pm

Related News

264 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea 

There have been 11,000 departures from January till April 2021 from Libya, over 70 percent more than in the same period last year, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR, reports Barron’s

TBS Report
25 June, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2021, 03:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tunisian authorities on Thursday rescued 264 Bangladeshis, along with three Egyptian nationals, from the Mediterranean Sea, who attempted to sail from Libya to Europe. 

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) the migrants were placed in quarantine at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba. 

Tunisia's coastguard said the migrants had been stranded at sea after their boat broke down.

The Tunisian navy helped brought the migrants to shore at the Ben Guerdane port in southern Tunisia, near the border with Libya, and they were handed over to the IOM and the Red Crescent. 

There have been 11,000 departures from January till April 2021 from Libya, over 70 percent more than in the same period last year, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR, reports Barron's. 

The agency said the "deteriorating" conditions of migrants in Libya and Tunisia are pushing many to make the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe.

Top News

Bangladeshis / rescued / Mediterranean Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

20h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

22h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme