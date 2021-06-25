264 Bangladeshis rescued from Mediterranean Sea 

Tunisian authorities on Thursday rescued 264 Bangladeshis, along with three Egyptian nationals, from the Mediterranean Sea, who attempted to sail from Libya to Europe.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) the migrants were placed in quarantine at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba.

Tunisia's coastguard said the migrants had been stranded at sea after their boat broke down.

The Tunisian navy helped brought the migrants to shore at the Ben Guerdane port in southern Tunisia, near the border with Libya, and they were handed over to the IOM and the Red Crescent.

There have been 11,000 departures from January till April 2021 from Libya, over 70 percent more than in the same period last year, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR, reports Barron's.

The agency said the "deteriorating" conditions of migrants in Libya and Tunisia are pushing many to make the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe.