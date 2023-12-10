26 top VAT payers honoured in Jashore

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 05:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate in Jashore on Sunday awarded 26 organisations as the top VAT payers for the fiscal year 2022-23 in three categories- manufacturing, services and traders. 

The award crests and certificates were handed over at a seminar held at the office of the commissionerate in Jashore on the occasion of National VAT Day and VAT Week.

Benapole Customs House Commissioner Md Abdul Hakim was present at the event as the chief guest. 

Customs, Excise & VAT Commissionerate Jashore Commissioner Md Kamruzzaman presided over the event, while Additional Commissioner Md Salim Sheikh and Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh Founder President Khabir Uddin Ahmed were present as special guests.

