26 firms win productivity award 2020

The industries ministry has named 26 companies that have won the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020 under different categories and subcategories.

Of the large industries, Coca-Cola's bottling venture International Beverages Pvt Ltd has secured the first position in the food sector, while Pran's venture Habiganj Agro Ltd bagged the second prize.

Samsung products manufacturer Fair Electronics Ltd became the champion among large scale engineering firms, while real estate builder Sheltech stood second and two wheeler manufacturer Runner Automobiles won the third prize.

Among the textile and apparel industries, Denim export giant Envoy Textiles became the champion, MM Ispahani venture Pahartali Textile and Hosiery Mills stood second and Karooni Knit Composite Ltd won the third prize.

In the services category, Nitol Insurance, Mir Telecom and Digicon Technologies won the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Of the IT firms, only Service Engine Ltd has been recognised by the government for its productivity and quality excellence.

Cement producer Premier Cement Mills, Tibet soap's maker Kohinoor Chemical Company, and Square Toiletries have won the top three prized respectively under the large chemical industries category.

Medium, Small and others

Of the medium size industries, RFL Group's electric transformer manufacturing venture Sylvan Technologies Limited won the only prize, while Mascotex Ltd stood first and Index Accessories became second among the medium textile and apparel industries.

Millennium Information Solutions won the only award in the mid-size IT firm category.

BRB Polymer and GME Agro won the first and second prizes respectively in the mid-chemical category.

In small and cottage industries, Dhaka-based Ahmed Food Products, Tohfa Enterprise and Jarmartz won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Of the micro industries, Narayanganj-based Super Star Electronics won the only prize.

Eastern Tubes has been named the only state-owned enterprise to receive the award.

Besides, the ministry has also named the Dhaka Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the winner of the Institutional Appreciation Award 2020.