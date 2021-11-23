26 army personnel get medals for peacetime contributions

Chief of army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has conferred medals to 26 army personnel for their peacetime contributions and heroics in 2020-21 on Tuesday, marking the Armed Forces Day 2021.

Of them, six army personnel received an "Oshamanno Sheba Padak" and 20 others received a "Bishishto Seba Padak" for their heroics, said an ISPR press release.

The army chief also accorded a reception for titled freedom fighters army personnel and their relatives in recognition of their contribution in the War of Independence at the Army Multipurpose Complex, in Dhaka Cantonment.

During the conclusion of the program, General Shafiuddin Ahmed exchanged greetings with the titled freedom fighters army personnel and their relatives.

Then, the Chief of Army Staff also talked to the awarded army personnel.

Among many guests, senior army officials from army headquarters and Dhaka cantonment were present at the event.