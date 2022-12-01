25th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty Friday

The 25th anniversary of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord will be observed Friday.

Different programmes have been arranged in the three hilly districts, marking the anniversary of the peace treaty.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued separate messages marking the completion of 25 years of the significant treaty.

President Abdul Hamid in his message said Chittagong Hill Tracts is rich with natural resources and a place of potential.

The Peace Accord is speeding up the socio-economic and cultural development of Chittagong Hill Tracts, he said.

He urged all to work unitedly for the development of the hill region.

In her message, the prime minister said the Awami League government has been working tirelessly for the overall development of the hilly region in the light of the peace treaty.

Various schemes are being implemented for the development of all sectors including education, health, electricity, communication, infrastructure and mobile network in the region, she added.

"We are committed to maintain peace all over the country including Chittagong Hill Tracts," said the PM.

"I hope we will be able to build a peaceful, happy Sonar Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through the socio-economic development of the Hill Tracts people with united efforts of all."

She sought cooperation from all to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord.

On 2 December 1997, Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samity (PCJSS) signed the peace deal with the then Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina.

Then Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government while Jyotirindra Bodhipriya Larma (Santu Larma) on behalf of PCJSS.