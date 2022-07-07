25km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway; holidaymakers suffer 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 25km gridlock was created on Dhaka-Tangail- Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Thursday night, causing immense suffering to the Eid-ul-Azha holidaymakers.

Toll collection at both sides of the bridge was halted several times causing suffering to the home-bound people, especially the elderly, women and children.

Starting from the Bangabandhu Bridge (east) the tailback reached Rabna with hundreds of vehicles stuck for hours on the route. 

Law enforcers and volunteers have been working on the highway to ease the gridlock mainly caused by the extra pressure of vehicles and the movement of unfit vehicles.

The two-lane road from Elenga to Bangabandhu Bridge is currently being used for one-way traffic to ease the congestion.

Cow trader Delwar Hossain said, "There is a lot of traffic from Sirajganj to Tangail. The cows are also suffering. We will have to face huge losses if we fail to reach Dhaka by tonight."

Echoing the same, Babu Mia, a truck driver carrying sacrificial animals from Dinajpur, said, "It took me almost 12 hours to reach Jokar Char in Kalihati upazila of Tangail from Nolka union in Sirajganj. 

"The hot and humid weather is making matters worse for everyone."

When contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge (east) police station Shafiqul Islam said, " Many unfit vehicles broke down on the highway here. The removal of them took us quite some time.

"We are hopeful that the situation will improve as the day progresses."

Around 116 routes of 26 districts ply through the Tangail highway, known as the gateway to the north.

