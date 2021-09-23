254 more hospitalised with dengue fever, no death in 24hrs

The daily number of dengue cases rose as 254 more patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

The number was 229 on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 197 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported outside Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 16,705 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 59 of them died of the mosquito borne disease.

Some 1,049 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Thursday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 836 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 213 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 15,597 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The authorities have identified some specific areas with relatively high dengue infection in both Dhaka North and South city corporations this year.

The areas under the south city corporation include Kakrail, Moghbazar, Siddheshwari, Shantinagar, Segunbagicha, Paltan, Khilgaon, Mugdha and Basabo while the areas under the north city include Rampura, cantonment areas, Mohakhali, Mirpur, Bashundhara residential area, Badda and Mohammadpur.