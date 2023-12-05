253 arson attacks reported during blockades, hartals since Oct end: Fire Service

A total of 253 arson attacks have been recorded till 6am today during the blockades and hartals called by BNP, Jamaat and a few other opposition parties since the end of October.

An arson attack was reported between 6am on 4 December till 6am today (5 December) during the second day of the latest road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Gulistan area at 2:23pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' media cell.

A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

Giving a break today, the BNP and a few other opposition parties are going to enforce another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Wednesday morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).