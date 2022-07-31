2,500 tonnes of rice enter Bangladesh from India’s Karnataka via railway 

A consignment of 2,500 tonnes of rice has recently entered Bangladesh from neighbouring India's Gangavathi and Karatagi via rail connectivity.

The 44-wagon-long goods' train was filled up with 92,000 bags of rice, clattering away to the Indian state of West Bengal, and subsequently to Bangladesh, reports The Times of India (TOI).

Proprietor of NR Industries in Gangavathi, India, CH Suryanarayan told The Times of India that, with the assistance of three other rice mill owners, he was able to ensure that the consignment of 2,500 tonnes of rice was successfully shipped to Bangladesh.

"In the FY2021-22, we dispatched 15,000 tonnes to Assam. Railway connectivity has helped Gangavathi and Karatagi taluks scale new peaks, economically.

South Western Railway has offered us the option of using full rake or mini rake, which has been greatly beneficial to us, since we have been able to deliver rice to our clients in accordance with their requirements.

"Whenever we get a bulk order, four to five mill owners meet to discuss how to fulfil the demand."

The consignment sent to Bangladesh was an order booked by Kolkata-based Shobhit Exports, Suryanarayan said. "The firm also booked the goods' train from Gangavathi to Kolkata.

"We had 70 trucks carry the 92,000 bags of rice, each weighing 25kg, to the railway station, with 350 labourers being pressed into service on 19 July," he added.