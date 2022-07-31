2,500 tonnes of rice enter Bangladesh from India’s Karnataka via railway 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

2,500 tonnes of rice enter Bangladesh from India’s Karnataka via railway 

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 08:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A consignment of 2,500 tonnes of rice has recently entered Bangladesh from neighbouring India's Gangavathi and Karatagi via rail connectivity. 

The 44-wagon-long goods' train was filled up with 92,000 bags of rice, clattering away to the Indian state of West Bengal, and subsequently to Bangladesh, reports The Times of India (TOI).

Proprietor of NR Industries in Gangavathi, India, CH Suryanarayan told The Times of India that, with the assistance of three other rice mill owners, he was able to ensure that the consignment of 2,500 tonnes of rice was successfully shipped to Bangladesh. 

"In the FY2021-22, we dispatched 15,000 tonnes to Assam. Railway connectivity has helped Gangavathi and Karatagi taluks scale new peaks, economically. 

South Western Railway has offered us the option of using full rake or mini rake, which has been greatly beneficial to us, since we have been able to deliver rice to our clients in accordance with their requirements.

"Whenever we get a bulk order, four to five mill owners meet to discuss how to fulfil the demand."

The consignment sent to Bangladesh was an order booked by Kolkata-based Shobhit Exports, Suryanarayan said. "The firm also booked the goods' train from Gangavathi to Kolkata. 

"We had 70 trucks carry the 92,000 bags of rice, each weighing 25kg, to the railway station, with 350 labourers being pressed into service on 19 July," he added.

Top News

Bangladesh / India / Rice Import / Bangladesh-India / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania