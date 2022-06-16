250 more online news portals to be registered by July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 10:24 pm

Related News

250 more online news portals to be registered by July

TBS Report
16 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 10:24 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

As many as 200-250 more online news portals are going to be registered by next July, Information and broadcasting ministry secretary Md Maqbool Hossain has said.

"The ministry has already given its nod to aforementioned online portals for registration. Many more applications have been submitted," he was exchanging views with district journalists at Rajshahi Circuit House on Thursday.

The secretary further said, "Many political leaders, businessmen and people of different professions are running newspapers, online news portals and IP TVs for their own benefit. We have collected information through various intelligence agencies. We have decided on 150 newspapers."

"Many have turned the media into a business. They are using these media for their own interest. Many of them are using the media to spread rumours for serving their own interest. We are monitoring these issues," he warned.

"It has not been decided yet that who are the journalists, who are the reporters? In district and upazila levels, those who do journalism, educated and those who run newspapers can make a list of journalists," Maqbool Hossain added.

Director General of the Department of Mass Communication Jasim Uddin graced the view exchange meeting as special guest, with Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.

The information secretary also answered various questions of the journalists present at the programme.

Online News Portal Registration / Information Ministry / information secretary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

12h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh