25 Rohingyas fleeing from Bhasanchar held in Subarnachar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:05 pm

Locals spotted the Rohingyas and informed the police on Thursday

25 Rohingyas, including 12 children and 8 women, were detained from Subarnachar on the way to Cox's Bazar in an attempt to flee from Bhasanchar camp.

Locals spotted the Rohingyas and informed the police on Thursday.

The Rohingyas absconded from Noakhali's Bhasanchar Shelter Project with the help of camp brokers who dropped them off by boat and ran away.

Chaiti Sarvavidya, Subarnachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), said the detainees have been kept in custody of Charjabbar Police Station.

Upon discussing the matter with senior officials of Bhasanchar shelter, arrangements are underway to send the detainees back to the camp, said Charjabbar police inspector SM Mizanur Rahman.

