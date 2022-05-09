25-member Bangladesh delegation to visit India from 9-12 May 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 03:33 pm

25-member Bangladesh delegation to visit India from 9-12 May 

India government has arranged the visit which will provide an opportunity for both the members of the Bangladesh delegation and the Indian hosts to relive the moments of 1971 War while deepening the strong people-to-people connect and bonhomie for each other.

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 03:33 pm
25-member Bangladesh delegation to visit India from 9-12 May 

As part of the Golden Jubilee of Liberation War 1971 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a team of 25-member Bangladesh delegation will visit Meghalaya of India from 9-12 May.

India government has arranged the visit which will provide an opportunity for both the members of the Bangladesh delegation and the Indian hosts to relive the moments of 1971 War while deepening the strong people-to-people connect and bonhomie for each other.

The delegation comprises of 18 valiant Muktijoddhas who had trained in Meghalaya and fought the Liberation War in Sector 11. 

Besides the Muktijoddhas, the delegation also consists of Bangladeshis from other professions including journalism.

During this visit, the Bangladesh delegation will interact with the leadership of the Government of Meghalaya that includes Governor and Chief Minister as well as other senior government officials.  

The delegation is also scheduled to meet senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Border Security Force of India, who played a pivotal role in training the Muktijoddhas and fought shoulder to shoulder in the just struggle for freedom.

The visit of Bangladesh delegation comes at an important time as India honours its fallen brave-hearts as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations and Bangladesh celebrates its 50 years of Independence. 

