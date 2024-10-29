245 injured victims of July-Aug mass uprising given financial assistance: Sarjis

Two hundred forty-five victims of July-August mass upsurge have so far received over Tk2.41 crore as financial assistance, Sarjis Alam, one of the key coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, shared the information in a Facebook post today (29 October).

July Shaheed Smrity Foundation has provided over Tk2.41 crore to the 245 injured victims who are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Eye Institute, Trauma Centre, CRP Savar and other hospitals, he said.

"Now it is taking some time for transparent verification, but after completing the verification in a very short time financial assistance will be delivered to all the injured victims in phases.

"We do not want to put the number of victims of the mass uprising into question like the freedom fighter list. That's why we are giving highest attention to the verification," he added.

Sarjis further said, "Besides, the financial assistance from the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation will be provided to the 200 martyrs' families within four days,"