243 women, girls tortured; 80 raped in April: Mahila Parishad

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 08:21 pm

Representational Image. Illustration: TBS
Representational Image. Illustration: TBS

A total of 243 women and girls were tortured and 80 were raped across the country in April this year, according to the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.  

Of these, 47, including 33 girls, were raped, 30 women, including 18 girls,  were gang-raped, and three were killed after rape.  Eight women,  including six girls, were victims of attempted rape.

The Central Legal Aid sub-council of Mahila Parishad conducted a study based on reports published on the abuse of women and girls in 13 national dailies. 

Seven women, including two girls, were victims of stalking. Nine, including seven girls, were sexually harassed.

One person was burnt by acid. Three women were burnt to death. Eleven women, including 10 girls, were abducted. One girl was the victim of an attempted abduction. There was one incident of trafficking of girls.

13 women were tortured over dowry. Of them, three were murdered over dowry. A total of 26 women, including 10 girls, were subjected to physical assault.

10 girls were victims of stalking. Two of the girls committed suicide after being stalked. 29 women, including three girls, were killed for various reasons. One person was the victim of attempted murder. 15 women, including four girls, have died mysteriously.

Some 18 women, including nine girls, committed suicide. Of these, three women, including two girls, were the victims of incitement to suicide.

One was the victim of a fatwa. Two were tortured by police. Four women, including two girls, were the victims of cybercrime. One incident related to child marriage. Besides, three women, including one girl,  were tortured in different ways.

