241 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 07:06 pm
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Two dengue patients died and another 241 patients were newly hospitalised in the past 24 hours until Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Among the new patients, 184 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 15,701 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 59 of them died.

Some 1,107 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 900 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 14,535 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

The dengue outbreak has become a cause of major concern as the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited healthcare facilities for the last few months.
 

Dengue

