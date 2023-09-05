24,000 jobs to be created for women and youth in Cox's Bazar: State minister

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, alongside other distinguished guests attends the inauguration ceremony of a new project called "Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Creation of Women and Youth" at a prominent hotel in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (5 September). Photo: Courtesy

In a significant move towards fostering socio-economic development, a new project called "Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Creation of Women and Youth" is set to create employment opportunities for 24,000 working women and youth in Cox's Bazar.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, announced this ambitious initiative during the inauguration ceremony held at a prominent hotel in Cox's Bazar on Tuesday (5 September).

The State Minister said, "The project aims to equip local women and youth with essential skills to engage in honorable work and initiate their own businesses leading them to contribute to the overall development of Cox's Bazar.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) is spearheading this project in collaboration with organisations like BRAC, UNDP, and FAO, with financial support from the governments of Canada and the Netherlands.

The minister said, "Through the joint efforts of the International Labor Organization and the funding from the governments of Canada and the Netherlands, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is committed to implementing this project until November 30, 2025. It is expected to provide employment and self-employment opportunities for 24,000 individuals aged 18 to 35 in Cox's Bazar district, thus significantly contributing to the socio-economic development of the region."

Councilor Vivek Prakash, representative of the High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh, expressed his pleasure in supporting initiatives that enhance resilience in local communities affected by chronic regional crises.

"Women empowerment is key to sustainable economic growth. We are happy to work with our partners in building the skills of the youth and women in line with Bangladesh's own national skills development policy," he said while inviting other countries to join us in this effort.

The Netherlands' Chargé d'Affaires, present at the event reiterated their commitment to support the people of Cox's Bazar, emphasising the inclusivity of their approach.

"The Netherlands is delighted to extend its support to the good work of the local people of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, as we believe that no one should be left behind - not women, not the youth, not the disabled," he said.

Speaking at the event, ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Pautianen said, "The world of work is changing rapidly and all people in Bangladesh, especially women and youth, must be equipped with the skills that will enable them to start successful businesses as well as take advantage of the job opportunities created by increased automation, digitalisation and artificial intelligence."

Key figures present at the inauguration ceremony included Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Mohiuddin Ahmed, Director General (Grade-1) of the Department of Youth Development (DYD), Md Azharul Islam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, Muhammad Shaheen Imran, President of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abu Morshed Chowdhury and NCC representative Naimul Ahsan Jewell. Representatives from BRAC, the partner UN agency FAO, and UNDP were also in attendance.