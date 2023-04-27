24 BNP leaders sent to jail in Magura under explosives act

Bangladesh

UNB
27 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

24 BNP leaders sent to jail in Magura under explosives act

UNB
27 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Magura court today sent 24 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies to jail under the explosives act.

District and Sessions judge Amit Kumar passed the order today after 30 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates surrendered before the Magura District and Sessions Judge's Court in a case filed under the explosives act.

On March 23, police filed a case with Magura Sadar Police Station accusing 36 BNP leaders and activists under the explosives act over an incident at Parla Primary School in Magura's Shohortoli on March 22.

Later on April 1, the accused leaders and activists appeared before the High Court and sought anticipatory bail, following which the court granted them bail for six weeks. On the court's order, they appeared before the Magura District and Sessions Judge's Court on April 11 and the court fixed April 27 for the bail hearing.

The court today granted bail to six accused, including Magura Municipality BNP unit Convener Kutub Uddin, Jubo Dal leader Farid Khan, Swechchhasebak Dal Joint Convener Kutub Uddin Rana, and sent 24 others including district BNP leader Syed Rafiqul Islam Tushar and Jubo Dal leader Mizanur Rahman to jail.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Shahed Hasan Togar, and other lawyers appeared for the accused in the case while PP Eskandar Azam Bablu appeared on behalf of the state.

