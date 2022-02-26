24 Bangladeshis escape Ukraine, reach Bangladesh Embassy in Poland

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:08 pm

File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP. Photo: UNB

At least 24 Bangladeshi migrants have reached Bangladesh Embassy in Poland from crisis-hit Ukraine. 

"The Polish embassy has taken 22 Bangladeshi nationals into custody in the first batch till yesterday night and two more are going through Moldova today. By now they may have reached there,"  said State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam while talking to the media in Rajshahi Saturday (26 February).

The minister noted the embassies in Poland and Romania will receive Bangladeshi migrants in Ukraine who will enter the countries through Polish borders.

The Romanian government also made arrangements for two days' accommodation and food for the Bangladeshi migrants from Ukraine, he added.

"We have already talked to more than 300 Bangladeshis in Ukraine. We are trying to cooperate with them in various ways. Bangladesh ambassadors and officials at the Polish and Romanian embassies are working on this," Shahriar Alam said.

He further said the authorities have been instructed to issue a 15-day travel visa to the Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine who do not have passports. 

Bangladeshi nationals have been instructed take shelter in safer places, said the state minister.

On 15 February, the embassy asked Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily in view of the volatile situation in that country.

Bangladeshi nationals were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine and keep the embassy in Poland informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the mission to reach them easily, according to an earlier advisory.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences never seen before."
 

