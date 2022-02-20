24 awarded Ekushey Padak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:19 pm

24 awarded Ekushey Padak

Twenty four people have been awarded the Ekushey Padak today in an effort to recognise their contributions to the respective fields. 

The medal was handed over at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday (February 20).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the event as the chief guest from her official residence Ganabhaban. 

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque handed over the medals on behalf of the prime minister.

State Minister for the Cultural Affairs Ministry KM Khalid presided over the programme.

Previously, names of the 24 nominees for the Ekushey Padak 2022 were disclosed through a press release issued by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

This year, two got Ekushey Padak in language movement category, four in liberation war category, seven in art, two in language and literature, two in social service and four in research.

Besides, one each got the award in Journalism, Science and Technology, and Education.

Mostafa MA Matin (posthumous) and Mirza Tofazzal Hossain Mukul (posthumous) won the award in the field of Language Movement.

Prof Md Matiur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Ali (posthumous), QABM Rahman, and Amzad Ali Khandaker have been chosen under the category of Liberation War.

Jinat Barkatullah has been awarded for dance; Nazrul Islam Babu (posthumous), Iqbal Ahmed and Mahmudur Rahman Benu for music; Khaled Mahmud Khan (posthumous), Afzal hossain and Masum Aziz in acting.

MA Malek won the award for journalism while Prof Dr Gautam Buddha Das won in education, SM Abraham Lincoln and Sangharaj Gyanshree Mahather in social service.

Poets Kamal Chowdhury and Jharna Das Purkayastha won in language and literature category.

Md Anawar Hossain won in science and technology, and Dr Md Abdus Sattar Mandal, Dr Md Enamul Haque (team), Dr Shahanaz Sultana (team leader), and Dr Jannatul Ferdous (team) won for research.

