23 organisations receive Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 01:24 pm

The Ministry of Industries on Thursday honoured total 23 organisations with the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2020".

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the prizes, divided in seven categories, for the first time during an event held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.  

In the large industries category, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited secured first place, followed by Jaj Bhuiyan Textiles Mills. Aduri Apparels Limited and Universal Jeans Limited were jointly named for the third place.

Meanwhile, Auko-Tex Ltd and Fortune Shoes Ltd jointly secured first position in the category for medium-scale industries. Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited ranked second, and Madhobdi Dying Finishing Mills Ltd came in third.

Aman Plastic Industries, SR Handicrafts, and Alim Industries Limited, were declared first, second and third respectively under the small-scale industries category.

In the micro-industries category, Karukola came in first, Trim-Tex Bangladesh second and Janata Engineering third.

In the hi-tech industries category, Service Engine Limited was announced first, Super Star Electronics Limited second, and Mir Telecom Limited, third.

In the handicraft industries category, Classical Handmade Products BD secured first position, followed by Ayojon which came and Sonargoan Nakshi Katha Mohila Unnoyon Organization.

For cottage industries category, Cumilla Arts and Crafts received the first prize, Rongmela Nari Kollayan Sangstha (RKNS) the second, and Agroz the third.

Economy / Top News

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020

