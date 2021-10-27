23 organisations to get Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020 Thursday

The Industries Ministry has nominated 23 organisations for the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award 2020 to be held Thursday.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the prizes are being awarded to the companies based on their ability and performance appraisal.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the minister said, "Hopefully this award will continue every year to encourage the industrial sector."

Industries Ministry Secretary Zakia Sultana said the awards are being given to entrepreneurs and organisations to recognise their contribution to the industry, create incentives and encourage creativity.

The first prize in each category of the awards will be Tk3 lakh and 25 grams gold inlaid crest. The second prize will be Tk2 lakh and 20 grams gold inlaid crest, and the third prize will be Tk1 lakh and 15 grams gold inlaid crest.

Under the large industries category, Square Pharmaceuticals Limited secured the first position, followed by Judge Bhuiyan Textiles Mills and Aduri Apparels Limited and Universal Jeans Limited jointly.

Auko-Tex Ltd and Fortune Shoes Ltd jointly secured the first position as medium-scale industries. Rahimafrooz Renewable Energy Limited ranked second, while Madhobdi Dying Finishing Mills Ltd secured the third position.

Winners in the small-scale industries category are Aman Plastic Industries first position, SR Handicrafts second, and Alim Industries Limited third position.

In the micro-industries category Karukola won the first position, followed by Trim-Tex Bangladesh and Janata Engineering.

Under hi-tech industries category, Service Engine Limited secured the first position, while Super Star Electronics Limited second, and Mir Telecom Limited third position.

Under the handicraft industries category, Classical Handmade Products BD secured the first position, followed by Ayojon second, and Sonargoan Nakshi Katha Mohila Unnoyon Organization third position.

From cottage industries, Cumilla Arts and Crafts secured the first position, while Rongmela Nari Kollayan Sangstha (RKNS) second, and Agroz third position.